Coast Mountain Bus Company enhances bus operator training to better support neurodivergent riders

The Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) has made updates to its bus operator training programs in partnership with the Pacific Autism Family Network (PAFN). This initiative will help to work to improve the transit experience for neurodivergent customers across Metro Vancouver.

The CMBC added a new 14-minute training video, “Supporting Your Neurodivergent Passengers,” to provide current and new operators with facts, figures and insights about transit customers who are part of the neurodivergent community. TransLink says the video recreates some common bus-related scenarios — offering operators valuable tips and techniques for supporting customers and empowering neurodivergent riders to navigate the system.

“Every day, we serve a variety of transit users across our system and each one of them has a unique story,” said CMBC President and General Manager Michael McDaniel. “Our goal with this partnership is to ensure the neurodivergent community is met with empathy, compassion and understanding while taking transit in our region.”

The video has been introduced into the new and refresher CMBC bus operator training programs and includes:

Awareness and insights about the neurodivergent community.

Common traits that neurodivergent customers may exhibit.

Possible scenarios and strategies for successful interactions.

Perspectives from neurodivergent riders about their transit experiences.





“For many neurodivergent riders, transit is both a passion and a lifeline to being part of our community,” said PAFN CEO Loring Phinney. “This partnership is an important step toward ensuring bus operators have the background information and support strategies they need to help neurodivergent riders across Metro Vancouver get where they need to go safely and happily.”

In addition to the creation of a bus operator training video, TransLink says Metro Vancouver Transit Police recently worked with PAFN to develop and implement a neurodivergent training session for officers earlier this year.