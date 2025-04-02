Centro expands bus services into Cortland County

Centro is expanding its bus network into Cortland County in central New York. Centro says this will be the first time in 20 years for an expansion of this kind.

“We are thrilled to begin bus services in Cortland County,” said Centro Deputy CEO Christopher Tuff. “Residents can look forward to safe, reliable and equitable transportation that will use the latest technologies to make using the bus an easy, convenient and desirable option. Our mission is to be a driving force moving communities forward and that’s what we intend to do in Cortland.”

Centro provided free rides on launch day, which it says helped to increase service along one of Cortland’s busiest corridors. Centro notes it more than doubled the number of roundtrips on its Route 6 service connecting Cortland with Tompkins Cortland Community College.

“I’m thrilled to see Cortland County join the [Central New York Regional Transportation Authority], expanding access to reliable public transportation for residents across the region," said New York State Senator Lea Webb (D-52). "This partnership will not only make commuting easier and more affordable, but it will also help connect more people to opportunities, healthcare and vital services. As a strong advocate for improving public transit, I’m excited about the positive impact this will have on the community and I look forward to seeing the benefits unfold for the people of Cortland and the entire Central New York region.”

Centro has reduced the bus fares for Cortland County riders to a standard $1 per ride for all city bus lines and $3 per ride on its commuter service to Cornell University.

Centro will also introduce Call-A-Bus service for qualifying individuals with a disability that provides service to the same areas as its bus lines. Centro’s current Call-A-Bus network provides more than 200,000 rides per year in its other four-county service areas.

“Cortland County, for years, has been looking for ways to enhance our public transportation system and promote public transit throughout the County,” said Cortland County Legislature Chair Kevin Fitch. “The transition to Centro is a pivotal step in reshaping the transportation in our county. By joining the Regional Authority, Centro, now operating in five counties, has the expertise needed to take Cortland County’s public transportation system to new heights.”

Centro has provided public transportation in Central New York for more than 50 years, beginning service in Syracuse in 1972 and quickly expanding to Cayuga and Oswego Counties. Centro also added service in Oneida county serving Utica and Rome in 2005, almost 20 years to the day before beginning service in Cortland.