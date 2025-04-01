King County Metro receives approval of RapidRide K Line plans from Bellevue City Council

King County Metro Transit’s plans for the RapidRide K Line have been unanimously endorsed by the Bellevue City Council. These plans will work to begin operation of the RapidRide K Line between Bellevue and Kirkland, Wash., in 2030.

Bellevue’s city council will submit a letter of support for the draft locally preferred alternative, the vision for the K Line service that includes the line’s alignment and roadway and transit capital improvements.

King County Metro presented the council with the third phase of community engagement results for the line, which focused on refining the route and related projects aimed at enhancing speed, reliability and accessibility. The city of Bellevue says more than 1,000 survey respondents, along with participants from tabling events, online open houses and briefings, expressed support for expanded and faster bus service, prioritizing connections to transit centers and park –and rides.

The findings from all three phases of community input are summarized in the draft plan for the corridor running between Totem Lake in Kirkland and Eastgate park and ride, with stops in downtown Bellevue. The plan also details the scope and budget for infrastructure improvements such as business access transit lanes designed to optimize service and achieve an expected 24 percent travel time savings along the corridor.

King County Metro will present letters of support from both Bellevue and Kirkland to the King County Council for adoption of the final K Line plan. If adopted, King County Metro will apply for Federal Transit Administration grants this summer and begin design in the fall.