King County Metro expanding advanced service management to improve bus services

King County Metro Transit is expanding the use of advanced service management (ASM). The agency will be moving from scheduled service (meaning buses aimed to arrive at set times on a clock) to more evenly spaced or headway-based services (meaning buses arrive a set number of minutes apart). According to the agency, reliability means regularly spaced bus service (less bus bunching), reducing gaps between buses and ensuring that any issues that could lead to delays are identified and resolved quickly.

The agency piloted the ASM program on the RapidRide A and F lines in 2024. The agency said the feedback it got from the pilot was that riders experienced smoother and more reliable service. With the success of that pilot, the agency is now expanding ASM to the RapidRide G Line as part of the spring service changes.

King County Metro notes ASM is a system of staff collaboration, street designs and features and transit-specific technology that meet customer needs for faster, more reliable service on RapidRide lines while improving the employee experience: