King County Metro expanding advanced service management to improve bus services
King County Metro Transit is expanding the use of advanced service management (ASM). The agency will be moving from scheduled service (meaning buses aimed to arrive at set times on a clock) to more evenly spaced or headway-based services (meaning buses arrive a set number of minutes apart). According to the agency, reliability means regularly spaced bus service (less bus bunching), reducing gaps between buses and ensuring that any issues that could lead to delays are identified and resolved quickly.
The agency piloted the ASM program on the RapidRide A and F lines in 2024. The agency said the feedback it got from the pilot was that riders experienced smoother and more reliable service. With the success of that pilot, the agency is now expanding ASM to the RapidRide G Line as part of the spring service changes.
King County Metro notes ASM is a system of staff collaboration, street designs and features and transit-specific technology that meet customer needs for faster, more reliable service on RapidRide lines while improving the employee experience:
- Advanced coordination: Bus drivers, service quality teams and transit control center staff work together to solve problems in real time, relaying issues that could delay service – such as an accident along the route or an operator not receiving their scheduled rest break. Onsite supervisors assist operators to switch coaches, be aware of reroutes and manage operator break times, which ensures reliable service to riders.
- Improve and assess: Street designs can affect bus travel time and reliability. Street designs include bus lanes, bus stop and boarding designs (such as all-door and left lane/median boarding) and bus transit signals that give buses an advantage at intersections, so they can start before other traffic.
- Synchronizing technology: Service is more reliable when the technology is in synch to relay information to bus drivers via onboard technology and to passengers waiting at stops via the real time information system.
- Consistent maintenance: Teams will improve how they monitor and coordinate regular maintenance of signs, messaging and bus layover locations.