SEPTA launches Stroller Spot campaign

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has rolled out a new campaign to add designated stroller areas to select buses on six of its routes. In the coming weeks, SEPTA will be implementing the new signage for the Stroller Spot initiative on a total of 120 buses on bus routes 23, 25, 32, 49, 58 and 84. SEPTA says this effort is designed to make travel on its buses more accommodating to families.

The agency notes buses with a stroller area will be marked with a special decal on the bus exterior above the boarding door. The space inside is also identified with blue signage.

“We know that it can be difficult for customers with young children to find adequate space on-board buses, and it is a challenge for our dedicated operators to manage this while they are providing service,” said SEPTA Interim General Manager Scott A. Sauer. “To address this, it was important for us to get input from both our customers about how they navigate these spaces – along with our operators, who need to be able to ensure we are maintaining safety and accessibility for everyone. The Stroller Spot initiative was designed with this critical feedback, and we are eager to hear more from them about how it is working once we have all 120 buses in service with these spaces.”

The maximum size for strollers is 26 inches wide and 36 inches long. SEPTA says passengers may request the accessibility ramp to be deployed when entering or exiting the bus.

SEPTA notes the new signage on buses will encourage customers to yield the Stroller Spot spaces to those who are traveling with a child in a stroller.

Riders are also encouraged to follow instructions of bus operators, who will be working to ensure that the Stroller Spot is made available while maintaining a safe environment for all customers. SEPTA notes priority seating on all vehicles will continue to be available for riders with mobility limitations.