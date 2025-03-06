Pace to conduct feasibility study evaluating potential express bus service

Pace Suburban Bus is launching a feasibility study to evaluate potential express bus service to provide a faster and more frequent transportation option for commuters traveling between the west suburbs and Chicago. The study will explore the viability and demand for the proposed I-290 and I-88 Pace Express service, which would offer limited-stop service, ensuring reduced travel times while maintaining key connections to major suburban hubs, including Oak Park, Forest Park and Oak Brook in Illinois.

Pace says community input will play a major role in shaping the study’s findings and residents, workers and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in upcoming public meetings and/or take

Designed with equity and accessibility in mind, Paces notes the proposed service aims to integrate with Metra and Chicago Transit Authority rail service, allowing for a seamless transition between different modes of public transportation. By enhancing connectivity, the new service could provide an affordable and reliable alternative to driving.

“This study is an important step in identifying ways to improve transit options for suburban commuters,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “By leveraging express bus service along I-290 and I-88, we have the opportunity to create a fast, frequent and more sustainable travel option for thousands of riders. We encourage everyone to provide their input at an upcoming public meeting or through our online survey.”