City of Sacramento begins issuing citations to vehicles parked illegally in bus stops

The city of Sacramento, Calif., began issuing citations to vehicles parked illegally in bus stops on Feb. 18 as part of the Bus Stop Enforcement Program, which first launched in December 2024. The program aims to improve rider safety, accessibility and the reliability of Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) bus service. Fines are $100.

During the 60-day warning period, the city notes 2,740 warnings were issued to vehicles obstructing bus stops between Dec. 19, 2024, and Feb. 11, 2025. The enforcement effort, powered by artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled camera systems provided by Hayden AI, ensures clear and accessible bus stops for all passengers, including those with mobility challenges.

“The city is committed to keeping bus stops clear to ensure rider safety and prevent transit delays caused by illegally parked vehicles,” said Sacramento Parking Services Manager Staci Hovermale. “Through our partnership with SacRT, we are addressing these challenges head-on, enhancing efficiency and reliability for everyone who depends on public transit and bike lanes.”

The city notes 100 SacRT buses are equipped with forward-facing cameras that use AI to detect parking violations within the city. Evidence packages, including video, photos and location data, are reviewed by the city before issuing citations.

“Keeping bus stops clear is critical to ensuring the safety and accessibility of our transit system,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “This program is a significant step forward in creating a safer, more reliable experience for our riders and bus operators while promoting sustainable and efficient public transit.”

SacRT says blocked bus stops force passengers to board or exit buses in unsafe areas, often into traffic, and can delay buses, impacting the entire transit system. The enforcement program also supports the city’s broader commitment to safer streets and sustainable transportation. In addition to bus stop violations, the city says enforcement will expand later in 2025 to include vehicles blocking bike lanes.

The program aligns with similar enforcement initiatives in major cities like Oakland and Los Angeles, Calif., Washington, D.C., and New York City, where technology-driven solutions have significantly improved transit operations and street safety.

“At Hayden AI, we are proud to support SacRT and the city of Sacramento in their mission to make public transit safer, more reliable and more accessible for everyone,” said Hayden AI Chief Growth Officer Charles Territo. “Our platform helps cities across the country change driver behavior and keep dedicated transit zones clear for buses. We are honored to help Sacramento deliver the benefits of clear, accessible bus stops to their riders.”

Under Assembly Bill 917, California transit agencies have the authority to use forward-facing cameras to enforce parking restrictions in transit-only lanes and designated transit zones. The city notes the legal provision allows SacRT and other agencies statewide to take significant steps toward improving transit safety and accessibility by ensuring that bus stops remain clear and accessible.