San Diego MTS to launch Route 910 Overnight Express bus service Jan. 26

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will launch Route 910 Overnight Express bus service on Jan. 26. The service will make San Diego MTS a 24-hour operation, connecting San Ysidro, Calif., and downtown San Diego during the late night and early morning hours.

“For the first time in the agency’s history, [San Diego] MTS will have an overnight bus service that will benefit countless late night travelers and service-industry employees that live on both sides of the border,” said San Diego MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember District 3 Stephen Whitburn. “Route 910 will provide a crucial link between downtown San Diego and San Ysidro, providing riders with a reliable, affordable and convenient transportation option.”

San Diego MTS notes Route 910 will operate during the hours when the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley cannot run service. The agency shares part of the rail line with heavy freight companies overnight and says federal regulations limit its ability to run service at the same time.

“This new route is specifically designed to meet the demand for service for late-night travelers or early bird commuters,” said San Diego MTS Board Member and Mayor of Chula Vista John McCann. “It will offer residents commuting along this corridor more ways to travel. It will offer more flexibility with their schedules, which means less time commuting and more time with their families.”

According to San Diego MTS, Route 910 will have stops at or near the Iris Avenue Transit Center, Palomar Street Transit Center, 24th Street Transit Center, near the Harborside and Barrio Logan Trolley Stations and multiple stops in downtown San Diego.

“The Route 910 Overnight Express is a gamechanger for our region, benefiting everyone on both sides of the border,” said San Diego MTS Board Member and San Diego City Councilmember District 8 Vivian Moreno. “More than 50 percent of pedestrians crossing the border at San Ysidro use public transit. Route 910 will build on the positive economic impact cross border commuters already provide for our region.”

San Diego MTS notes Route 910 will operate from approximately 12:30 to 5:00 a.m. between the San Ysidro Transit Center and downtown San Diego. The route will run on a 30-minute frequency in both directions and have a 50-minute ride time between end points.

The agency says it will have a dedicated security team that will patrol all Route 910 stops during hours of operation. According to San Diego MTS, in addition to the Route 910 roaming security team, a mobile security team is dedicated to patrolling trolley stations in downtown San Diego and another team to UC San Diego Blue Line stations in South County (from Barrio Logan to San Ysidro). Riders can contact San Diego MTS Security 24/7.

In addition to the new overnight bus route, on Jan. 26, San Diego MTS will also be making major improvements to trolley service on nights and weekends. According to the agency, the Green Line will offer 15-minute service all day, every day. The UC San Diego Blue Line will increase to 15-minute service after 9:30 p.m. between downtown San Diego and UTC nightly and the Orange Line will increase to 15-minute service weekend mornings, giving riders 15-minute service until 7:00 p.m.