Transdev works to improve customer experience with Mystery Traveler and Mystery Caller program

Transdev will be launching its Mystery Traveler and Mystery Caller program for fixed route bus service in the city of Phoenix. This program works to proactively manage and enhance the passenger experience by utilizing an audit-based approach.

Transdev’s Mystery Traveler and Mystery Caller initiative partners with a third-party contractor to deploy anonymous reviewers who are carefully trained to audit various aspects of the passenger experience based on clearly communicated expectations. These mystery travelers, guided by strict protocols, evaluate key areas such as: driver appearance, bus cleanliness, ambiance, customer service and timeliness, while remaining undetected. They provide detailed feedback after each ride, which Transdev uses to identify areas for improvement and recognize exceptional service.

Unlike traditional perception-based feedback methods, this audit-based approach removes subjectivity and ensures that the data collected focuses strictly on the standards required by Transdev. These mystery travelers remain undetected, riding Transdev buses or calling Transdev calling centers at random times and providing honest, real-world, constructive feedback based on the company’s operational guidelines.

To maintain the integrity of the program, Transdev utilizes a proprietary platform for collecting and analyzing data. This platform intakes detailed audit reports from the mystery travelers, transforming the data into reports that allow Transdev to see service quality clearly from the passenger’s point of view. These reports give management actionable insights for improving service, ensuring consistency and rewarding operators who meet or exceed expectations.

“The restart of the Mystery Traveler program gives us a powerful tool to not only monitor but also proactively manage our operations in real time,” said Transdev General Manager Rob Killebrew. “The feedback we receive is invaluable as it allows us to focus on what is required of our operators while ensuring we meet our goal of delivering a best-in-class passenger experience.”

The Mystery Traveler program also strengthens Transdev’s ties with the communities it serves. As a strictly managed Transdev initiative, the program provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with local Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), helping support the economic growth of the region.

At its core, the Mystery Traveler program is a real-world tool for understanding and improving the passenger experience. By collecting unbiased, audit-based feedback, Transdev can make data-driven decisions that enhance operations, from addressing service gaps to reinforcing positive practices.