Flixbus partners with CapMetro to bring services to South Congress Transit Center

FlixBus is partnering with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) to bring its service to Austin, Texas’, South Congress Transit Center (SCTC). The new Flixbus stop will offer multiple bus schedules per day, improving access and convenience for riders.

“We are proud to partner with CapMetro to bring our intercity bus services to the South Congress Transit Center,” said FlixBus North America CEO Kai Boysan. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to expanding access to affordable, convenient and sustainable travel. By leveraging intermodal hubs like the SCTC, we are not just enhancing connectivity in Austin, but also setting a standard for how cities across the country can make public transportation more accessible, equitable and integrated for all residents of their communities.”

"Our partnership with FlixBus represents CapMetro’s ongoing commitment to enhancing connectivity across central Texas,” said CapMetro Executive Vice President and CEO Andrew Skabowski. “By enhancing connectivity at the South Congress Transit Center, we are making it easier for residents and visitors alike to access sustainable and affordable public transit options that support the growth of our vibrant region.”

Located minutes from downtown Austin, FlixBus notes the SCTC is a key connection point for several local fixed-route and bus rapid transit lines. By moving its stop to SCTC, FlixBus passengers can now directly connect to CapMetro’s transit network, making travel more accessible for both residents and visitors.

According to FlixBus, the model is similar to Greyhound’s operations at the Eastside Bus Plaza in Austin, another intermodal hub, where passengers have access to various amenities, as well as the ability to connect with local and regional transit.