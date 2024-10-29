City Utilities Transit makes route and fare changes based on ConnecySGF Study.

City Utilities Transit in Springfield, Mo., has made significant route and fare changes after receiving feedback from the public through their ConnectSGF Study.

ConnectSGF was a planning project to improve The Bus service operated by City Utilities Transit, both in the short-term and long-term. The project has evaluated existing transit services and developed findings to better connect the Springfield community. The process included:

An in-depth review of transportation needs and the existing transit system.

A public visioning process to define what the community wants the transit system to be.

Creation of guidelines and alternatives for improvements to explore multiple options for growth.

Development of short-, medium- and long-term plans to meet the needs and opportunities discovered during the planning process.

Documenting how plan recommendations impact the Springfield economy and residents.

City Utilities Transit notes the ConnectSGF transit optimization study process began in September 2022 to conduct an analysis of transit services, collect public input for the vision of transit and develop a plan for improvements. The process began with a discovery phase focused on understanding the community’s transit needs and opportunities and how well the existing system mets those needs. Findings from the study were presented in short-, medium- and long-term planning.

According to City Utilites Transit, the short-term updated routes will provide better connections, faster travel times and more convenient service across the city. A reduction in fare was also recommended and was approved by Springfield City Council on Sept. 23. The agency says the reduction in fare is aimed at making transit more accessible to all.

The full study can be found here.