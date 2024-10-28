Greater Portland Metro’s Board approves merging South Portland’s city-run bus system into Greater Portland Transit District

On Oct. 24, 2024, Greater Portland Metro’s Board of Directors voted to approve merging South Portland’s city-run bus system into Greater Portland Transit District (Greater Portland Metro). On Oct. 8, South Portland City Council voted for South Portland to join Greater Portland Metro as a member community.

“I want to thank the South Portland City Council members for their vote to merge with Metro,” said Greater Portland Metro Board President Ed Suslovic. “I also want to thank the staff at Metro and south Portland, as well as our state and federal partners for working so well together to make this regional improvement possible. This merger happened because Metro and the city of South Portland worked tirelessly together to negotiate terms that would benefit everyone involved. We’re very happy to connect with our neighbors across the bridge.”

South Portland’s bus routes (Routes 21, 24A and 24B) will be operated by Greater Portland Metro, effective Dec. 29, 2024.

“Metro’s mission is to improve and expand public transit service, infrastructure and customer amenities in every community we serve. Under a unified system, Metro will work directly with south Portland to grow its transit service,” said Glenn Fenton, executive director, Greater Metro Portland. “Transit riders in south Portland and across the region will benefit from a simpler, seamless and sustainable transit system.”

As part of the merger, Greater Portland Metro has agreed to hire all South Portland bus operators, honor their seniority in terms of pay and benefits and give them the opportunity to continue to drive routes in south Portland. All bus operators will receive increased compensation as Greater Portland Metro employees.

South Portland, Maine, will seat four representatives on Greater Portland Metro's Board and will have direct input on any decisions affecting south Portland's service. The representatives appointed to the Greater Portland Metro Board of Directors are Councilor Linda Cohen, City Councilor Steven Riley, Assistant City Manager Joshua Reny and Transit Advisory Committee Chair Gabe Faulkner-Macklin.

“City Council showed its unanimous support for this merger because it is a win all around—for south Portland bus riders, drivers and the whole community,” said South Portland Mayor Misha Pride. "We look forward to the evolution of bus service under Metro’s leadership.”

No immediate schedule changes are planned for south Portland bus routes. South Portland says the most visible updates will be Greater Portland Metro’s branding on buses, bus stop signs and printed schedules. South Portland left Greater Portland Metro in 1983 and has operated its own bus system since. Rejoining the agency will improve regional connections between south Portland and the Greater Portland region.

“This consolidation of bus service will have a positive impact, both here in south Portland and across the region. Public transit in Greater Portland is stronger today because of this merger,” said South Portland City Manager Scott Morelli.

Greater Portland Transit District is made up of eight member communities, including Brunswick, Falmouth, Freeport, Gorham, Portland, South Portland, Westbrook and Yarmouth. Greater Portland Metro's Board of Directors is made up of 19 representatives, appointed by each of its member municipalities.