Minneapolis’ Metro Transit works to improve transit reliability

Metro Transit and local partners in Minneapolis, Minn., are working together to improve transit reliability across the region by expanding bus lanes, signal technology and other tactics.

The latest advance comes from the installation of bus lanes on sections of Hennepin and Lyndale avenues, which will help riders on routes 4 and 6 avoid delays as they travel through the busy corridor every day.

In recent years, bus lanes have also been added to sections of East Lake Street, 7th Street and Chicago Avenue. Bus lanes will be added to sections of Hennepin and First avenues northeast, Lagoon Avenue and more of Lake Street this year; Minnesota's first bus rapid transit line operating primarily within bus-only lanes, the METRO Gold Line, opens in March 2025. On Hennepin Avenue South, a bus lane pilot decreased travel times by up to 18 percent during rush hour and by more than 50 percent on snow days.

In most instances, bus lanes are being added as part of a wider investment in new bus rapid transit lines that keep buses moving through a combination of signal priority, off-board fare payments, all-door boarding and wider stop spacing.

“Bus lanes are an effective way of increasing transit’s appeal because they help get riders where they want to go faster and more reliably,” said Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras. “We welcome the addition of bus lanes on Hennepin and Lyndale avenues and look forward to continuing to deploy tools that help improve the transit experience.”

Three new bus rapid transit lines will open in 2025, including the METRO E Line that will serve the Hennepin Avenue corridor.