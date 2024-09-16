WMATA Board of Directors approves new Metrobus service for improved accessibility.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Board of Directors has approved a project agreement with the District of Columbia to provide additional Metrobus service, allowing for alternative transportation options for former Circulator customers.

While the Metrobus will not be taking over full Circulator operations, the WMATA Board approved adjustments to current Metrobus routes to serve customers who will be affected by the Circulator's elimination.

The service adjustments aim to provide continuity, convenience and equity for those who rely on the Circulator for transportation. The additional service also supports the regional economy by supporting accessibility for both the workforce and local businesses.

In early October 2024, WMATA will adjust the following route:

Route 38B: Add weekend capacity between Rosslyn and Farragut Square

In December 2024, WMATA will adjust the following routes:

Route 31/33: Add capacity, reroute and extend from Franklin Square and Union Station

Route 52/54: Add capacity on 14th St. NW

Route C25: Add new service to connect the Anacostia Metrorail Station with Stanton Road, SE and Pomeroy Road SE

“This agreement with the District of Columbia represents a crucial step forward in our commitment to consistent and reliable public transportation,” said WMATA Board 2nd Vice-Chair and DC Principal Dr. Tracy Hadden Loh. “By expanding Metro [WMATA] bus routes to aid in the discontinuation of the Circulator bus, we are not only preserving essential transit services but also reinforcing our dedication to meeting the needs of our customers, ensuring every rider has access to dependable transportation options.”

WMATA is collaborating with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents Metrobus operators and Circulator operators, during the transition process. WMATA will host an employment open house with Circulator employees and invite eligible Circulator staff to apply.

Additionally, the board also approved an agreement to make overnight bus service in the district permanent. This initiative ensures residents and visitors have reliable transportation options at any time, enhancing the accessibility for late-night workers, early-morning workers and travelers.

These service agreements will be paid for by the District of Columbia.