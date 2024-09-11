Montgomery County launches 'Pink' and 'Lime' bus routes to expand transit options

Maryland's Montgomery County launched its Great Seneca Transit Network (GSTN) with ‘Pink’ and ‘Lime’ bus routes on Sept. 9. State and local leaders were joined by officials from the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) to celebrate the launch of Phase 1 of the GSTN at the Traville Gateway Transit Center in Rockville, Md.

The GSTN, which began service on Sept. 8, offers commuters and residents faster, more frequent transit through two new Ride On extRa bus lines, designated as “Pink” and “Lime.” The routes operate from 5 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on weekdays and from 6:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekends, with service every 10 to 15 minutes during peak periods on weekdays.

“The Great Seneca Transit Network will make transit a viable option for people going to work and school,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “These new express bus routes with signal priority, access to Metrorail and some portions of dedicated bus lanes provide a crucial link to the more than 9,000 private sector life sciences jobs and to the universities at Shady Grove and Adventist Medical Park. This new service reflects our commitment to improving daily life for our residents and supports a flourishing economic hub that will continue to attract employers, students and workers.”

The new bus lines run east-west connections between the Shady Grove Metro and the Traville Gateway Transit Center, adjacent to the universities at Shady Grove in Rockville. The Pink Line links the busy Shady Grove corridor with the Life Sciences Center via Medical Center Drive. The Lime Line uses I-370 to provide an express route to RIO, Crown Farm and the heart of the Life Sciences Center at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center.

“The Great Seneca Transit Network is a tremendous step forward in our plan to create a thriving and diverse community connected by a safe and reliable transportation system,” said Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson. “We envision the Life Sciences Center as a complete community with affordable housing options, education and employment opportunities and entertainment and shopping centers, that is accessible by a comprehensive transit infrastructure that prioritizes public transportation, pedestrian and cyclist access.”

Both bus routes will operate with sections of dedicated bus lanes and signal priority, which involves the controlling of traffic lights to prioritize buses so they can reach their destination faster.

“We designed the Great Seneca Transit Network around the needs of the community it serves,” said Chris Conklin, director of MCDOT. “The express routes will significantly reduce commute times for key destinations. Transportation from the Shady Grove Metro station to Adventist Medical Center via the Pink line will take 21 minutes, less than half of the current 43-minute commute on the existing route. The buses offer fast, frequent service and accommodate shift changes and student schedules.”