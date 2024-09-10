Trinity Metro's Orange Line to begin service Sept. 15.

Trinity Metro will be launching its new Orange Line to connect the Fort Worth Stockyards and downtown Fort Worth, Texas, service on Sept. 15 , in partnership with Visit Fort Worth, Fort Worth Stockyards and downtown business leaders.

“From residents enjoying the Stockyards and downtown to the millions of tourists visiting Fort Worth each year, we are entering an even bigger era of hospitality and tourism in our city,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “Trinity Metro’s new Orange Line helps ensure we’re meeting the demand in some of our busiest entertainment districts while also using transportation to help spur even more economic development.”

Trinity Metro’s Orange Line will help to enhance the visitor experience and unlock additional tourism spending, ultimatly benefiting Fort Worth's tourism industry and economy.

“The Trinity Metro Orange Line represents much more than a new public transportation route — it’s a bold step forward for Trinity Metro as we aim to make a significant impact on Fort Worth’s future,” said Rich Andreski, president and CEO, Trinity Metro. “By linking the city’s world-class entertainment and business districts, we’re not only enhancing access for the millions of visitors who come here each year, but also creating a dynamic draw for our residents and businesses who call Fort Worth home. Trinity Metro is thinking big, going outside the box and it starts with connecting people to the heart of our city’s vibrant culture.”

Orange Line buses will run every 15 minutes through downtown, including stops near Fort Worth T&P Station and at Fort Worth Central Station for easy connections with Trinity Metro TEXRail (between Fort Worth and DFW International Airport) and Trinity Railway Express/TRE (between Fort Worth and Dallas). The route will continue along North Main Street, through the Historic Northside, to the Stockyards and to Trinity Metro TEXRail North Side Station. Orange Line service will operate every day between 5:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. and will feature a distinctive look both inside and out, along with an enhanced onboard experience with features not typically seen on public transit buses.

Rides on the Orange Line will be free through Oct. 31, 2024.