LTD to roll out expanded weekday service options Sept. 9

Lane Transit District will be expanding its weekday bus service, by about eight percent, effective Sept. 9. This new weekday schedule runs until February 2025. Weekend bus service schedules will remain the same.

“Many routes are being modified so passengers will need to double check their bus schedule to make sure they know when their bus will arrive,” said Anni Katz, LTD’s public information officer. “The reasons for the increase are twofold: We’re seeing increased ridership demand and more importantly, we have hired a lot more bus operators. LTD’s massive recruitment effort over the last several months has been a success. Even now, LTD is still adding people to the team.”

Minor adjustments were made to most LTD routes. Weekday EmX frequency will increase from 15- to 10-minute service for the majority of the day. Evening service on the 79X will now operate from 7:20 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.