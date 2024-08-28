CTA extending #9 Ashland route to Ravenswood Metra station Sept. 3.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is extending the #9 Ashland route to the Ravenswood Metra station located at Lawrence and Ravenswood, Ill. Beginning at the start of service on Sept. 3, the extension will reach an additional 21,000 residents and 15,000 jobs (within 0.5 mile) as compared to the current routing. The new routing also provides additional connections for riders-- connecting customers to the Metra UP-North line and two more major bus routes, #78 Montrose and #81 Lawrence. The #9 Ashland service starts as far south as 104th St. and this extension will provide benefits not just to the Ravenswood neighborhood, but to a wide cross section of the city.

“The #9 is among our best-utilized routes, transporting an average of more than 16,000 riders every weekday,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “This extension comes as we move closer to resuming pre-pandemic schedules and provides an opportunity not just for ridership recovery— but for long-term growth.”

“I am proud to help expand access to public transit for thousands of residents,” said 47th Ward Alderman Matt Martin. “We have already heard from neighbors – including parents of young children and people with disabilities – celebrating their increased access to work, friends, school and local businesses. We will continue to push for access to high-quality transit in the 47th Ward and around Chicago.”

The new routing will extend north of Irving Park along Ashland to Wilson, to Ravenswood, terminating just south of Lawrence and then return on Ravenswood to Lawrence, to Ashland. The route currently terminates on Clark just north of Irving Park at Belle Plaine. The one-mile extension will include nine new bus stops spaced roughly every two blocks.

“We are pleased the CTA is improving connectivity between its riders and ours at the Ravenswood Station,” said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski. “This coordination will help both agencies better serve their riders and local communities and better meet our goals of providing safe, efficient, timely and affordable transportation.”