MTD launches complete service restoration

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) has entered into the final phase of service restorations, which go into effect at the start of service on Aug. 23. The milestone marks a full restoration of MTD's pre-pandemic service levels for routes that operate on campus and throughout the community.

New this year, additional service will be provided on Aug. 22, 2024. The full 220 Illini Evening will operate from 6 p.m. to midnight only on Thursday evening to provide safe transportation to new student events.

The most recent recovery restores more than 100 hours of service to weekday, weekend and late night schedules. The routes included in this final phase are the 1/100 Yellow, 2 Red, 5/50 Green, 12/120 Teal, 13/130 Silver and 22/220 Illini. Total restoration brings consistent and predictable frequencies to bus service throughout the entire district, with most routes serving stops every 10, 20 or 30 minutes.

In December 2023, MTD restored more than 100 weekly service hours, which included both campus and community routes. With the start of the summer service in May 2024, MTD restored the non-UI schedule to full frequencies, with more than 130 hours added per week to the fixed route service in the community.

MTD has not operated with full UI-service since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent operator shortages.