TriMet to make slew of bus service improvements starting Aug. 25.

TriMet will be launching a slew of transit upgrades starting Aug. 25, Including new bus service that will create better connections between Clackamas County, Ore., communities like Lake Oswego, Oregon City, Tualatin and West Linn. The agency is extending some trips on Line 76, adding a brand-new weekday line and extending the route of Line 34 to make it a better option for more people.

Extending Line 76

Line 76-Hall/Greenburg runs between Beaverton, Tigard and Tualatin. It’s one of TriMet’s Frequent Service lines, with buses arriving every 15 minutes or better for much of the day, every day.

The agency says that as it has gathered community input for Forward Together, TriMet’s service plan that focuses on equity and will make it easier for more people to connect with opportunities throughout the region, riders have asked for more direct service connecting communities in Washington County and Clackamas County.

On the extended trips coming Aug. 25, roughly once every hour for much of the day, Line 76 will run between the Oregon City Transit Center and the Beaverton Transit Center. Northbound buses serving the extended route of Line 76 will depart from the Oregon City Transit Center. They’ll serve stops in West Linn, Tualatin, Tigard and Beaverton before terminating at the Beaverton Transit Center. Southbound buses on the extended route will continue on from Tualatin to serve West Linn and Oregon City.

The agency notes Line 76 remains a Frequent Service bus line and not all trips will be extended.

Welcoming Line 153

Line 153-Stafford/Salamo is a new line between Lake Oswego and West Linn. Its first day of service will be Aug. 26.

Line 153 will run between Downtown West Linn and the Lake Oswego Transit Center. The agency notes the line provides a direct link between the two communities and connects people to government services, health care, shopping and more. Line 153 will provide hourly service on weekdays for most of the day.

Riders will be able to hop on Line 153 in Lake Oswego, then board Line 76 in West Linn, linking them with destinations in Tigard, Tualatin and beyond.

Line 153 provides a direct route from West Linn to make connections at the Lake Oswego Transit Center. Buses on three additional lines stop at the Lake Oswego Transit Center — lines 35, 37 and 68 — with continuing service to stops in Portland, Beaverton, Oregon City, Tigard and Tualatin.

Improving Line 34

Line 34-Linwood/River Rd runs weekdays between Clackamas Town Center, Milwaukie and Oregon City. The agency is extending Line 34 to serve the Clackamas Heights area of Oregon City, which is being developed with more affordable housing.

TriMet notes the improvement makes Line 34 a true community connector for Oregon City. It links Clackamas Heights not only to Downtown Oregon City, but also to other communities throughout North Clackamas County.

The extended Line 34 will also connect riders with the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center and other destinations in Oregon City, as well as with the extended Line 76 — among other regional bus lines — at the Oregon City Transit Center.

The extensions of Lines 34 and 76 will replace service on Line 154-Willamette/Clackamas Heights. TriMet is discontinuing Line 154 due to low ridership and overlap with the new service.