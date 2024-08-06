Arrowhead Transit expands service to Hibbing, Minn..

Arrowhead Transit has launched its new service in Hibbing, Minn.

With the expansion, Arrowhead Transit now offers both door-to-door and city bus services in Hibbing, providing vital public transit access to key locations such as Fairview Health, Minnesota North College – Hibbing and Range Regional Airport. The enhancement is set to improve connectivity and accessibility for residents and visitors alike.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the transition from Hibbing Area Transit to Arrowhead Transit," said Brandon Nurmi, Arrowhead transit director. "We are thrilled to be working with such a talented team in Hibbing, including Mayor Pete Hyduke, the city council, Administrator Greg Pruszinske, Erin Schirmer and the rest of the Hibbing team. Your support and collaboration have been invaluable. We also extend our gratitude to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for their assistance during this transition."

The transition will help the agency to provide seamless travel from Virginia to Grand Rapids, Minn., enhancing connectivity and accessibility for everyone.