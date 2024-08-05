King County Metro outlines bus service increases to launch in the fall

King County Metro will be increasing its transit service this fall and will include adding more than 3,700 new bus trips each week, launching the RapidRide G Line in Seattle, Wash., connecting buses to new Sound Transit light-rail stations and expanding Metro Flex to Northshore, Wash.

Beginning Sept. 14, King County Metro will add evening and weekend transit service options along with launching its eighth RapidRide – the G Line – which will provide fast and frequent service through downtown Seattle, First Hill, Capitol Hill, the Central District and Madison Valley.

The RapidRide G Line project and Sound Transit’s Link 1 Line expansion north to four new stations represent more than $3.1 billion in public transportation investments. Along with enhanced bus service upgrades, these new services will strengthen rider connections and expand the transit network.

“I’m pleased to announce expanded bus service across the region, including the new RapidRide G Line from Madison Valley to downtown Seattle,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “With the continuous improvement and expansion of our integrated transit network, we are delivering on our commitment of frequent, safe, reliable transportation options for everyone.”

King County Metro is increasing the number of weekday bus trips by nearly five percent, providing 11,235 daily bus trips starting in mid-September. There will also be eight percent more bus trips offered on weekends – climbing to 8,241 on Saturdays and 7,649 on Sundays.

“Seattle has an outstanding public transit system, which is about to get even better with new travel options and more reliable service,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Seattle voters helped make these upcoming enhancements possible, including the new Rapid Ride G funded by the Levy to Move Seattle and new Metro Flex service in South Park and Delridge thanks to the Seattle Transit Measure.”