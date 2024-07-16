Gillig hosts APTA leadership for roundtable discussion

GILLIG came together with leadership from the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) for a facility tour and roundtable discussion at its headquarters and manufacturing plant in Livermore, Calif. This event, held on July 12, highlighted the role the public transportation industry plays in America’s economic and environmental future.

During the visit, guests were given a walking tour of GILLIG’s manufacturing facility followed by a roundtable discussion, during which APTA officials, GILLIG executives and key suppliers engaged in a dialogue about the significance of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the current state of the American public transit market and GILLIG’s leadership in zero-emissions transit solutions.

The dialogue focused on the critical need for continued investment in public transportation to modernize infrastructure, support domestic manufacturing and upskill the workforce for a zero-emission future. Highlighting the significant economic benefits of investing in public transit, which sustains hundreds of thousands of jobs and fosters economic growth in communities nationwide, Paul P. Skoutelas, president and CEO of APTA, commented that “investments in public transportation have been shown to yield substantial returns, with every dollar generating approximately five dollars in economic benefits.”

In closing remarks, Derek Maunus, GILLIG’s president and CEO, stated that “this visit from APTA is a testament to our shared dedication to advancing the public transportation industry and addressing head-on the challenges and opportunities the current industry dynamic presents. At GILLIG, we are committed to manufacturing high-quality, reliable and sustainable transit buses that serve communities nationwide and to ensuring our industry is healthy, sustainable and able to meet the needs of customers around the country.”

“APTA thanks GILLIG for hosting our delegation and providing an informative tour of their facilities. They are an outstanding industry partner, especially during this critical moment as the industry moves forward on clean bus technology and transit agencies nationwide modernize their fleets,” concluded Skoutelas. “The strength and resilience of public transportation significantly affects the economy, supporting jobs and driving growth in numerous sectors. We must preserve, protect and nurture the U.S. bus manufacturing market if we are to advance our nation’s public transportation infrastructure.”