Combined investment of C$117 million to help city of Windsor, Ontario, upgrade its transit system

A combined investment of C$117 million (US$85.8 million) between the government of Canada, the government of Ontario and the city of Windsor, Ontario, will help the city of Windsor upgrade its transit system, including improved bus stops and terminals, new technologies and new hybrid electric buses while phasing out old diesel ones.

“This is the largest federal investment ever in Windsor’s public transit and it comes at the most vital time when demand is growing because our community is growing. I talk to seniors, students, workers and business owners all the time who tell me reliable public transit is critical to their day to day. You see our federal government making historic investments in a modern Transit Windsor, a new bridge and a new battery plant that is together modernizing how our community moves,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, parliamentary secretary to the minister of employment, workforce development and official languages and MP for Windsor –Tecumseh.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, Ontario is in the middle of the largest transit expansion in North America, as we ensure communities across our province have fast and reliable service for generations to come. Today’s investment will bring better, more modern transit to Windsor, helping more workers and families get where they need to go when they need to get there,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria.

The government of Canada is investing C$45.5 million (US$33.4 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support 10 transit projects. The government of Ontario is contributing C$37.9 million (US$27.8 million) and the city of Windsor is contributing C$34.3 (US$25.2 million).

The province of Ontario is investing nearly C$70 billion (US$51.3 billion) during the next decade to build public transit.