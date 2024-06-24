Modoc Transportation Agency extends contract with Transdev for Sage Stage demand response service

Transdev will be continuing its partnership with the Modoc Transportation Agency (MTA) and the operation and management of Sage Stage, which offers local demand response intercity and local bus service in Modoc County, Calif.

“Since we launched our partnership back in 2019, I am proud of how our relationship with MTA has continued to strengthen over the years,” said Mark Elias, regional vice president for Transdev’s northwest region. “It’s a true partnership and we are excited to maintain our focus on providing safe, consistent and reliable service to our Sage Stage passengers.”

Sage Stage helps to connect Alturas, Calif., with Redding, Klamath Falls and Reno, Nev., through its regional service.