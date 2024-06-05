CT fastrak named best BRT in U.S. by Institute of Transportation and Development Policy

CT fastrak, Connecticut’s first bus rapid transit (BRT) system, has been recognized as the best in the U.S. by the Institute of Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP). The BRT system scored 79.2 out of 100 and earned the ‘Silver’ distinction. CTtransit says the award is a testament to the BRT system’s efficiency and effectiveness.

"This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication and the unwavering support of the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) and our customers," said Thomas E. Stringer Jr., CTtransit general Manager. “CT fastrak is honored to lead the way in sustainable urban transportation and remains committed to providing safe, efficient, reliable and accessible public transit for the community. Thank you, Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, for this incredible recognition."

CT fastrak is only the second BRT system in the New England area utilizing a bus-only roadway. The BRT system features free Wi-Fi. Connecting, transferring and paying fares are easily integrated with the CTtransit system. CT fastrak also offers connections to the New Haven Line-Waterbury branch rail and CT rail Hartford Line service.

CTDOT spokesperson Joe Cooper says that after nearly a decade in operation, the CT fastrak has not only transformed Greater Hartford’s transportation network, but also the lives of its residents. The BRT system provides convenient and reliable bus service to thousands of riders on an average weekday, connecting them to new housing, shopping and employment destinations that have sprung up along the system’s bus-only roadway between New Britain and Hartford.

“We are immensely proud to see CT fastrak recognized as the nation’s top bus rapid transit system,” said Patrick Cooney, a division manager for CT fastrak. “This achievement is a testament to the power of teamwork. We thank the professional operators, dispatchers and the entire CTtransit team for their unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and exceptional service.”