Alexander Dennis receives order for 29 Enviro500 double deck buses from BC Transit

NFI Group Inc.'s subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited has received a firm order for 29 Enviro500 double deck buses from BC Transit in British Columbia, Canada.

The new Enviro500 will be built as part of the partnership between Alexander Dennis and Big Rig Manufacturing and will be supported in operation by Alexander Dennis’s own staff, as well as through the wider NFI Parts organization.

The new buses will be delivered next year, marking the 25th anniversary since BC Transit began implamenting the first double deck buses into transit service in North America as part of the Victoria Regional Transit System.

“BC Transit made history in 2000 when it introduced the first double deck buses into transit service in North America," said Stephen Walsh, vice-president North America for Alexander Dennis. "We are extremely proud to have been part of this journey from day one and to continue to work in partnership with BC Transit with this latest order for more Enviro500 double deckers.”

BC Transit continues to use double deck vehicles as their high-capacity bus of choice and including the latest order, it has now bought more than 110 double deck buses.

The upcoming vehicles will replace earlier BC Transit double deck buses that have reached the end of their operating lives, a process that began in 2021. This has already seen the very first Alexander Dennis double decker in North America retired and repatriated to the United Kingdom, where it will be preserved as part of the manufacturer’s heritage fleet.

“BC Transit is proud of our continued partnership with Alexander Dennis," said BC Transit President and CEO Erinn Pinkerton. "This new order of 29 Alexander Dennis Enviro500 buses will help ensure we are able to keep our essential transit services running efficiently for our valued customers. Transit ridership continues to grow in British Columbia and we look forward to these buses going into service next year.”