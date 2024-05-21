Cincinnati Metro names Sharyn LaCombe senior director of BRT

Sharyn LaCombe has been named senior director of bus rapid transit (BRT) by Cincinnati Metro. She will now be charged with overseeing BRT's planning, design, construction and start-up activities for multiple corridors, including providing comprehensive management and oversight for the consulting team, procurements and contracts.

Additionally, she will develop plans, specifications and estimates, ensuring that all actions align with Cincinnati Metro’s requirements for schedule, cost, quality and safety in project implementation.

“Sharyn is widely known and highly respected within the transportation industry and brings a proven track record of advancing transformational projects,” said Khaled Shammout, Cincinnati Metro’s chief strategic planning, development and innovation officer. “As we continue to develop and execute our plans for BRT, her experience and wealth of knowledge will have a profound impact on the project and the Cincinnati region.”

LaCombe brings more than 30 years of transit industry experience, including significant contributions at the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Office of Planning and Environment. Her expertise facilitated the delivery of FTA grant programs, the development of training programs for FTA Regional Offices and the National Transit Institute and the provision of technical assistance to project sponsors during project development and program management oversight.

In addition to her FTA experience, LaCombe has more than 20 years of experience with private sector architecture and engineering firms, delivering transit projects across the U.S. through proactive community, stakeholder and public outreach. Her work includes new transit centers, park-and-ride facilities, bus operations and maintenance centers, bus lanes, BRT projects, as well as crucial rail, highway and airport connections. Notably, she has delivered BRT projects in Cleveland, Ohio, San Antonio and Houston, Texas, and Denver, Colo.