APTA reveals winners of 2024 International Bus Roadeo

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) revealed the winners of the 2024 International Bus Roadeo, an event recognizing the skill and professionalism of public transit bus operators and maintenance crews.

The competition took place in Portland, Ore., during the 2024 Mobility Conference, where 76 bus operators and 46 maintenance teams demonstrated their abilities in various driving, safety and repair scenarios. This was the first time the event has taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The APTA Bus Roadeo is a celebration of excellence and this year’s winners have truly demonstrated the highest caliber of skill and professionalism in public transit operations,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “The commitment to safety and customer service displayed by all participants sets a standard for the industry. Congratulations to all and thank you for advancing public transportation.”

The winners of the 2024 International Bus Roadeo are:

Grand Champion: Intercity Transit

First Runner Up: Central Ohio Transit Authority

Second Runner Up: Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (L.A. Metro)

First Place Operator: Robert Wood, Intercity Transit

Second Place Operator: Matt Chomjac, Community Transit

Third Place Operator: Gabriel Beliz, Ben Franklin Transit

First Place Maintenance Team: L.A. Metro

Second Place Maintenance Team: AC Transit

Third Place Maintenance Team: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA)

Other award winners include: