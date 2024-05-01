Knoxville Transportation Authority Board approves KAT Reimagined new bus network

The Knoxville Transportation Authority Board has approved the final detailed routes and timetables for the Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) Reimagined new bus network.

The final version that was approved included two additional adjustments - fine-tuning timepoints on Route 22 and reinstating direct service to Flenniken Landing on Route 45.

Benefits of the new network include:

More frequent bus service on several routes.

Consistent service seven days a week.

Access to more jobs.

A new Downtown Connector route with service every 12 minutes, 7 days week.

Eight buses an hour connecting to UT Campus.

“This updated network reflects our commitment to providing efficient, accessible and reliable transit services to our community,” said Isaac Thorne, director of transit for the city of Knoxville, Tenn.

The KAT Reimagined new bus network will take effect on Aug. 26, 2024.