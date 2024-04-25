MCTS pleads with community to be more careful on road following two traffic fatalities

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is asking the residents of Milwaukee, Wis., to be more careful on the road after reckless driving caused two traffic fatalities during the week of April 15. MCTS says that during the first three full months of 2024, the number of automobiles that have crashed into MCTS buses has increased by more than 40 percent.

On April 18 around midnight and on April 20 at 9:30 p.m., two reckless drivers crashed into MCTS buses, causing unnecessary deaths within the two automobiles and injuring passengers and operators onboard both buses.

“We’re saddened by this loss of life and hope those injured experience a full recovery. This was an avoidable tragedy that could have been worse. Drivers in Milwaukee County must slow down so we can save lives,” said MCTS President and Managing Director Denise Wandke.

Both bus operators are recovering. MCTS is supporting the operators with the resources they need for their physical and mental well-being. The incident that involved an MCTS clean diesel bus on April 18 had four passengers onboard. The April 20 incident that involved a MCTS battery-electric bus (BEB) had 11 passengers onboard. MCTS doesn’t have information on the condition of the passengers at this time.

The agency says the incidents cost Milwaukee County more than $2 million in bus replacement costs alone.

The crash into the MCTS clean diesel bus totaled the bus. The cost to replace this bus would be $650,000. The BEB that was hit on April 20 could be damaged beyond repair. The bus had approximately 10,000 miles on it. It operated along the CONNECT 1 bus rapid transit line. The cost to purchase a new BEB is $1.6 million.

“We do not have a surplus of buses available to replace these two buses. This means fewer buses to serve MCTS’s 44 routes,” Wandke said.

“Reckless driving has reached crisis levels in Milwaukee County. We must invest in proven solutions to make our roads safer,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “Enough is enough. We must continue working together to end reckless driving, stop crashes and traffic violence and save lives.”

MCTS notes research shows that large communities with red-light cameras have fewer fatal crashes caused by drivers who ignore those traffic signals. Crowley has called on the Wisconsin State Legislature to pass legislation that would allow the city of Milwaukee to install automated traffic enforcement cameras to catch speeders and drivers who blow through red lights.

“We appreciate Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee’s efforts to calm traffic but in the end, it’s up to drivers to ensure the streets remain safe for everyone,” Wandke said.