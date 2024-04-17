Alexandria Transit Company Board approves FY 2025 Alexandria Transit Strategic Plan

Proposed service changes have been made by the Alexandria Transit Company, which operates DASH bus service and the King Street Trolley, as part of the Alexandria Transit Strategic Plan (ATSP) for Fiscal Year 2025. The ATSP was approved by the agency’s board of directors on April 10, 2024, and will be referred to the city council for consideration in the city’s budget process.

Proposed service changes include:

Reduction of Line 104 service from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes

Increase of Line 32 service from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes during middays, evenings and weekends

Increase of Line 34 service from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes on Sundays

Increase of Line 31 service from every 30 minutes to 15 minutes between King Street Metro and Braddock Road Metro during middays, evenings and weekends

Formerly known as the Transit Development Plan (TDP), the ATSP provides a comprehensive vision of future service development, fare adjustments and capital investments for transit services within the city of Alexandria, Va. It is updated yearly and is based on requirements outlined by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT).