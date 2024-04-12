The Routing Company celebrates launch of Chillicothe Transit System's on-demand service

The Routing Company (TRC) has partnered with the Chillicothe Transit System (CTS) to launch a new service in Chillicothe, Ohio. The new service includes 22 vehicles that provide on-demand, fixed route and paratransit service.

The partnership was first announced in December 2023 and marks TRC’s first order through the five-year Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) State Contract, where TRC is named (in partnership with Optibus) to provide scheduling and dispatch software across Ohio. The ODOT contract allows Ohio transit agencies to use the State Contract to purchase TRC products through a streamlined procurement process.

“Partnering with CTS on total transit service operation has proven nothing short of game-changing and innovative,” said James Cox, CEO, TRC. “CTS came to us with the challenge of replacing inefficient routes and we’ve come together to do that – providing transit service for the community in a more efficient way. Together, we’re providing accessible, convenient and reliable transportation for the people of Chillicothe, Ohio.”

CTS used operational funds from the Federal Transit Administration’s Formula Grants For Rural Areas (5311 funds) to support the fare-free service, which is operating within city limits.

“It was time to bring our transit services to the next level of efficiency and reliability and in partnership with TRC we’ve begun to do just that, with total transit service operation,” said Amy Arnold, transit coordinator, CTS. "TRC is known for delivering an exceptional rider experience and our community is no exception. Together we are working to provide greater equity, sustainability and convenience in using public transit, so that no person in Chillicothe is left behind."

TRC is supporting CTS’ service with its full suite of Pingo products – including a shuttle application through Pingo Campus™.