Lawrence Transit begins updating branding of city buses

Lawrence Transit is updating the look of its city buses. Updates to the city bus fleet include a cohesive color palette and modernized Lawrence Transit logo, as well as adding the Phoenix Flame graphic that represents the city of Lawrence, Kan. The website address, lawrencetransit.org, was added along the top. Buses are clearly labeled when they have a special feature or operate a certain service, including T Lift, On Demand, Hybrid and Electric.

When designing paint schemes for the city’s electric buses, Lawrence Transit has worked with several artists from the community:

David Gnojek provided designs for the first set, along the theme of electricity, transportation and the environment.

Iris Cliff designed the second set of electric buses, which have just started operating recently. Their designs celebrate remarkable buildings, structures and symbols found in Lawrence and Kansas as a whole.

Tokeya Richardson’s work will be featured on a third set of electric buses, due to be delivered in 2025. His work highlights indigenous people’s culture and outlook on the world.

The Kansas Department of Transportation provided 80 percent of the funding for the project through the Access, Innovation and Collaboration grant program.

“We’re excited not only to bring a fresh look to the bus fleet, but to take a step that provides consistency to riders for how all buses look,” said Adam Weigel, transit and parking manager for Lawrence Transit. “The city and Kansas University have worked hard on coordination across operations, grants and studies and this is another great example of that.”