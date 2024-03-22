RTA of Southeast Michigan cuts ribbon on Detroit Air Xpress service pilot

On March 21, the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) of Southeast Michigan hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Detroit Air Xpress (DAX) service that will travel nonstop between downtown Detroit, Mich., and Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). The pilot will begin service on March 25.

“I am excited to unveil the new coaches we will be using for our new Detroit Air Xpress pilot service that will travel between downtown Detroit and DTW Airport,” said Ben Stupka, executive director of the RTA of Southeast Michigan. “At the RTA, working toward secured funding to close travel gaps in southeast Michigan is part of our job. People have been asking for an affordable and convenient way to get from downtown Detroit to the airport. Thanks to a $2 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration’s Carbon Reduction Program, administered by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) and a $500,000 matching grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation, this service is now a reality.”

The pilot period – expected to last between 12 and 18 months – will allow the RTA of Southeast Michigan to initiate service, monitor progress, assess ridership demands and understand long-term service needs for the service.

“RTA’s new Detroit Air Xpress service meets a need for southeast Michigan and connects two of our most significant places – DTW and downtown Detroit – with fast, reliable transit service,” said Amy O’Leary, executive director of SEMCOG. “In addition to improving air quality by reducing auto trips to and from the airport, this new service is an important step toward a more connected and sustainable transportation network in our region.”

The DAX service, which Michigan Flyer will operate, will stop in downtown Detroit next to 1119 Washington Boulevard near State Street and stop at both the Evans and McNamara terminals at DTW Airport. The RTA is working with several downtown parking providers to develop park and ride options for DAX users where feasible and encourage riders to connect using local transit, including the Detroit Department of Transportation, People Mover, QLINE and SMART – which are all within a block or two.

“The Detroit Air Express is Xpress is exactly the kind of service that Michigan needs to meet the needs of folks who prefer to use transit. Better yet, by empowering Michiganders to take an express bus straight into the heart of the city, it will save people money and help meet our Healthy Climate goals,” said Zachary Kolodin, chief infrastructure officer and director of the Michigan Infrastructure Office. “I applaud the Biden Administration for creating the Carbon Reduction Program, which supplies the funding for this project, and look forward to other projects that lower costs, improve connectivity and reduce emissions in the transportation sector.”

DAX will be available 365 days per year (including holidays and high travel days), making 16 round trips per day between 3:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Traveling along I-94, the trip is expected to take 30 -50 minutes each way depending on traffic.

“RTA is providing a much-needed service with Detroit Air Xpress,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “DAX will allow more people to experience the number one ranked mega airport in North America and provide customers flying into DTW quick, nonstop access to the Motor City. It will also benefit many airport employees who rely on public transportation to get to work.”

A one-way fare for the service is $6 when purchased in advance online and $8 if purchased at the door. Discounts are available for seniors, students, people with disabilities and frequent travelers.

"Detroit increasingly is becoming a destination for visitors to come and enjoy our beautiful city," said Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison. "We expect this pilot to be a great success and are hopeful the service will become permanent."

The DAX service will use coach buses, which are ADA- compliant, can accommodate two wheelchairs and luggage storage under the bus. In addition, each coach can seat up to 54 passengers and offers amenities like free Wi-Fi, USB charging ports and cup holders.

“This is a great initiative. Transit in the Metro-Detroit area continues to be a challenge because of its limitations,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “In addition to giving people more options regarding transport to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, this pilot program will increase convenience for patrons. Additionally, it is an affordable alternative. Furthermore, this transportation launch will be beneficial to people who are employed at the airport who depend on public transportation. Ultimately, this pilot program will expand transit options for those who reside here and for visitors.”