Wheels Bus to launch expanded service March 23

Wheels Bus System, the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority's (LAVTA) public transit system, is rolling out new bus routes with expanded network coverage, improved connectivity to the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system and additional weekend services starting March 23.

The extension of bus service is part of LAVTA's Wheels in Motion project, which provides residents with more options to get to where they live, work and play.

Commuters will notice improved rapid bus frequencies aligned with the new 20-minute BART train schedules. In addition, LAVTA is launching new neighborhood routes, including Route 4 serving Central Dublin and Route 18 serving south Livermore, Calif. Reinstated services that were suspended due to the pandemic include Route 11 serving Greenville and the 580X between Livermore and BART.

The new Wheels in Motion bus network was selected after analysis of community and rider feedback was collected through fall 2023.

Wheels will be offering free rides to community members systemwide from March 23 to April 6.

“Wheels continues to improve and evolve to meet the needs of our growing Tri-Valley communities. With routes reaching neighborhoods that were previously without service and improved BART connectivity, there are more reasons than ever to ride Wheels”, said LAVTA Board Chair Melissa Hernandez. “I would personally encourage those who haven’t tried Wheels to take advantage of the fare free promotion and see just how easy and convenient it is to take the bus.”