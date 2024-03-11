CTDOT begins expansion of multiple bus routes and paratransit services

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) began new bus routes throughout Stamford, Conn., and the central part of the state. The new routes are in direct response to input from customers, employees, students and stakeholders throughout Connecticut.

CTtransit will operate four new bus routes serving New Britain, Berlin, Meriden, Plainville, Southington and Stamford. The agency will also extend paratransit service under the Americans with Disabilities Act to new portions of Berlin, Meriden, Plainville, Southington, and Darien. Additionally, bus service in greater New Britain and around Bristol will operate more frequently at night. CTtransit will operate a new crosstown route in Stamford between the Springdale and Cove communities. The new 349 route will improve service and travel time by eliminating the need for a transfer at the Stamford Transportation Center.

The service expansion is part of a larger package of bus service expansions, totaling more than $18 million, that was proposed by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and supported by the legislature in the biennial budget. New routes will increase connectivity and improve frequency and service throughout central Connecticut and improve service to Tunxis Community College and the Berlin Rail Station. The expansion introduces a new bus route connecting Plainville Center and Queen Street in Southington. The new routes target employment, education and training opportunities in Bristol, Berlin and Meriden and at industrial parks along the Berlin Turnpike.

“This major bus service expansion is the latest effort to connect customers with critical jobs, housing and services while expanding opportunities for transit oriented development—allowing people to live and commute with ease,” said CTDOT Deputy Commissioner Karen Kitsis. “CTDOT is grateful for the support of Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut General Assembly, which responded to customer needs by investing in the expansion of our transit system.”

“As Connecticut works to be a leader in delivering major new transit investments, including CTfastrak and CTrail Hartford Line, we recognize the support and input of our transit providers and customers across Connecticut,” said CTDOT Public Transportation Bureau Chief Benjamin Limmer. “We look forward to launching new transportation services in communities across Connecticut in the months ahead.”

The full list of expanded bus services can be found on CTDOT’s website.