City of Greensboro Transit Department, GTA launch first crosstown bus route

The city of Greensboro, N.C., Transit Department and the Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) has launched the agency’s first crosstown bus route, Crossmax Purple. Crossmax Purple is the first in a series of Crossmax routes designed to move riders across the city of Greensboro faster without having to transfer buses at the depot.

The new route combines and replaces stops from the previous GTA Routes 1 and 10, with buses arriving up to every 15 minutes, speedier than the current 30-minute frequency. It takes riders from the residential and educational areas in east Greensboro to the retail and entertainment areas in west Greensboro faster than ever before. The fare remains the same as other GTA fixed routes.

Rides on Crossmax Purple will be free until March 11 to celebrate the launch.