Lane Council of Governments Board adopts Link Lane Transit Development Plan

The Lane Council of Governments (LCOG) Board of Directors has adopted the Link Lane Transit Development Plan (TDP), which will include better LCOG Link Lane services through partner opportunities.

The plan also establishes a framework to provide safe, affordable and reliable travel options for Lane County, Ore., residents and visitors, enhance and expand public transportation services in the county and identify implementation strategies and funding sources to support services.

LCOG began providing Link Lane transit services in 2019. Currently, Link Lane bus services include the Florence-Eugene Connector, the Florence-Yachats Connector and on-demand services in South Lane County. The TDP helps define Link Lane’s role as a public transportation service provider.

“We are excited for the TDP adoption. This plan lays a framework for Link Lane’s future, highlighting the transit needs of our community, the funding opportunities that Link Lane can pursue and the partnerships that will help build better transit systems across and around Lane County,” said Kate Wilson, Link Lane co-manager.

Based on data findings and community feedback, the TDP recommends increasing weekday and weekend frequency for the Eugene-Florence route and the Florence-Yachats route. The TDP also recommends providing more on-demand services from unserved or underserved communities and dentifies implementation needs such as funding and vehicles, as well as potential partnerships to help see the TDP recommendations come to fruition.

The TPD was funded through an Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Transportation Growth Management grant and was supported by work through Kittelson & Associates and Cogito Partners.

Outreach efforts began in winter 2022 to help identify existing needs and goals. Another round of outreach occurred in spring 2023 to evaluate service options. Lastly, Link Lane staff and consultant partners presented the draft TDP in a final round of community outreach in fall 2023 to provide feedback to the LCOG Board of Directors for the final version of the plan.

A Project Advisory Committee (PAC) was assembled to help guide the development of the plan. PAC members represented other transit providers in the region, ODOT, local cities, colleges, tourism organizations, rural community organizations and others with key perspective on the transit needs in rural Lane County. The LCOG Board reviewed a draft version of the TDP in September 2023 and provided feedback on the draft. They formally adopted the TDP in December 2023.