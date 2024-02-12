TARTA installs new bus wash

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has installed a brand-new bus wash. The bus wash the agency replaced had been installed in 1971.

“This is something that has been needed for a long time so it is wonderful to see it become a reality,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski. “We thank NS Corporation for being a wonderful partner on this project and we look forward to putting this machine to good use and putting cleaner vehicles on the road. Our maintenance team has done such a great job fighting against the weather and road conditions to keep buses as clean as possible while we waited for this project to reach completion. This is another example of TARTA investing in itself in a way that is going to be noticeable and make things better for the customers who depend on us every day.

TARTA notes 50 fixed-route vehicles per day are making their way through the wash and TARTA’s Flex vans will soon be making their way through the machine on a daily basis.