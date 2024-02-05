Maui County to begin zero-fare program March 1

The County of Maui Department of Transportation is launching its Maui Bus Fare-Free Transit Program March 1. Qualified individuals will be able to utilize Maui Bus fixed route services free of charge. The new service will begin the same day as the return of public transit fares that are currently waived due to wildfires response.

The fixed route Fare-Free Program is available to individuals who are:

55 years or older

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) paratransit cardholders

Medicare cardholders

Students 24 years or younger

People with a disability

People demonstrating financial need

Riders with a disability or financial need will need to apply for a fixed route Fare-Free ID Card through an updated application process. Those who already possess a persons with a disability card will not need to re-apply and can use their existing ID card.

Other fixed route Fare-Free eligible riders can show bus drivers the following forms of identification:

Valid ID showing birth date for those 55 years and older

Medicare card

Valid student ID for students 24 years and younger

Maui Bus ADA paratransit card

The County of Maui Department of Transportation notes general single-fare boarding fares remain at $2 per boarding and the monthly general pass remains $45 per person per month.