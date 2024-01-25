The Rapid to improve service frequency on four routes starting Jan. 29

Interurban Transit Partnership (The Rapid) is improving service frequency on routes 2, 5, 6 and 9, effective Jan. 29, 2024. The agency says the ability to improve targeted frequency is a direct result of improved labor availability.

"Our service depends on our workforce. With the successful recruitment of additional high caliber drivers, we are now able to reintroduce service and keep our promise to our customers with reliable timetables,” said Deb Prato, The Rapid CEO.

In partnership with the city of Grand Rapids, Mich., DASH service will also expand to be operational on both Mondays and Tuesdays, now providing service seven days a week.

The new schedule is available online at The Rapid’s website and customer apps will be updated to reflect the changes on the Jan. 29 start date.