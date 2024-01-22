JTA marks success recruiting bus operators

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is on track to meet its budgeted number of full-time bus operators by February 2024.

With 28 operator trainees anticipated to graduate on Feb. 2 and another class scheduled to begin at the end of January, JTA is on course to meet its budgeted headcount of 368 full-time bus operators.

In August 2023, JTA raised its wage rate to $20 per hour, coupled with a $1000 signing bonus, making its compensation package highly competitive with local private sector salaries. JTA has put an emphasis on fostering strong relationships with prospective employees. JTA's HR team attends numerous recruiting events and maintains an open dialogue through the process leading up to orientation, which the agency notes has proven to be a key factor in recruiting new employees.

"In navigating the challenges of the recent workforce landscape, our HR team at JTA has prioritized a blend of professional excellence and a warm, inclusive work culture," said Mary Smith, JTA's vice president of people and culture. "By enhancing our compensation and nurturing open, engaging relationships with our team members, we've successfully built a committed workforce dedicated to providing top-notch service to the Jacksonville community."

The increase in the workforce has lead to an increase in the frequency of service, reducing the average wait times for bus riders and enhancing the overall commuter experience.

"The JTA team has remained steadfast in delivering quality transportation services to our customers while managing national workforce shortage trends precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Resignation," said Nat P. Ford, JTA CEO. "By adapting our hiring strategies, focusing on the well-being of our team and ensuring competitive compensation, we're navigating and surmounting these challenges."

The American Public Transportation Association 2023 Transit Workforce Shortage report shows nearly all transit agencies across the country experienced a shortage of transit workers, as 96 percent of agencies reported a workforce shortage, with 84 percent stating it affected their ability to provide service.

JTA is working to overcome an aging workforce, intense competition for workers and other significant workforce challenges.