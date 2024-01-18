Transdev, Community Transit extend operating and maintenance contract

Transdev has extended its 28-year operating partnership with Community Transit to serve the Snohomish County community in the Seattle metropolitan area.

Transdev will continue to provide operations and maintenance for Community Transit’s commuter bus and Sound Transit's ST Express service, which also includes dispatch and road supervision. This encompasses oversight of close to 200 employees and 127 vehicles, 97 of which are double decker buses.

“It’s exciting to reflect how our relationship with Community Transit has evolved since it first started in 1996,” said Mark Elias, Transdev U.S northwest regional vice president. “Our teams will continue to bring their technological and innovative expertise to the table to support Community Transit’s priorities moving forward. We have worked with Community Transit hand-in-hand over the years, not only providing safe and reliable service – but, adjusting as appropriate, to meet the changing needs of our passengers and community. We look forward to leveraging our maintenance and safety experience to regularly add value and enhance the customer experience to benefit both Community Transit and our passengers for years to come.”