GILLIG advances U.S. manufacturing with new five-year union partnerships

GILLIG has ratifyed new collective bargaining agreements with Teamsters Local 853 and District Council 16 Auto, Marine and Specialty Painters Union Local 1176. The unions, with whom the company has had strong working relationships since 1976 and 1968, respectively, voted with a 94 percent endorsement for the new five-year contract.



“We are thrilled by the overwhelming support for our new collective bargaining agreements,” said GILLIG CEO Derek Maunus. “This vote reflects not only GILLIG’s strong partnership with our dedicated workforce, but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to the men and women who have contributed to making the company the success it is today.”

The agreements will support the company's production and warehouse workers and their families by continuing to provide competitive compensation well above the market rate, as well as excellent benefits while further fortifying GILLIG's position as a leader in the American transit bus manufacturing market.