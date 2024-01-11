Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority Board approves proposed Wheels in Motion plan

The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) Board of Directors has approved the agencies proposed Wheels in Motion network expansion and service enhancements at the January board meeting. The preferred bus network was selected after careful analysis of community and rider survey results and stakeholder feedback collected through fall 2023.

The new network provides more community coverage and improves weekend service. For commuters, the most significant change will be adjustment of Wheels Rapid bus frequencies to align with the new 20-minute Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train schedules. In addition, some local neighborhood routes will be restored after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing areas in Dublin and Livermore, Calif., that currently lack service.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new bus network, significantly expanding the reach of Wheels services,” said LAVTA Board Chair Melissa Hernandez. “By listening to rider feedback and coordinating with our Bay Area transit partners, we continually evolve to meet community’s needs and improve public transit in the Tri-Valley.”

Implementation of the new bus network is estimated to take place in late March 2024. New route maps and timetables will be available online two weeks prior to start of the new services. Riders are encouraged to use Transit App to review a network preview in March.

Weekday service enhancements

Rapid Routes 10R and 30R run every 20 minutes aligned with BART service schedules

Rapid Route 10R operates service for one additional hour (until midnight)

Routes 1, 3, 8 and 14 adjust to run every 40 minutes

Route 2 resumes hourly service in East Dublin

Route 11 resumes limited peak service to East Livermore

Route 15 increases frequency to every 20 minutes during peak hours and hourly during the midday

New local services in central Dublin and southwest Livermore run every 40 minutes during extended peak hours

Route 580X resumes limited service between downtown Livermore and BART

Route 70X extends through the Hacienda Business Park

Weekend service enhancements