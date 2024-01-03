MWRTA to begin fixed-route Sunday service Feb. 4

On Feb. 4, the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) will launch fixed toute bus service on Sundays. The new Sunday service will follow the existing Saturday service system that is already in place. The Green Line Connector Saturday schedules will be changed to “weekend” schedules and will operate both Saturdays and Sundays.

A year after its formation in 2006, the MWRTA has provided limited Demand Response services on Sundays. Within the past year, MWRTA has launched the Sunday Catch Connect micro transit service in Framingham and Natick, Mass.

The new service will help to connect riders to grocery stores, shopping centers, hospitals, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Commuter Rail and Green Line connections.

MWRTA will be closely monitoring ridership trends on Sunday and will adjust routes as needed to better the efficiency and meet rider’s needs.