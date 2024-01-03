CDTA ends year with ridership surge.

Through November 2023, the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) experienced more than 10 million boardings throughout its entire system. CDTA is on track to finish the fiscal year in March 2024 with close to 16 million customer boardings.

The levels stand as the highest annual ridership counts in the past 15 years. Nationally, ridership recovery is hovering around 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

“Our commitment to providing a menu of valuable mobility options is stronger than ever,” said Chairman of the CDTA Board Jayme Lahut. “CDTA has added service that provides customers with service options and better connections. We’re proud to form new relationships with businesses and community organizations that are growing our Universal Access (UA) program. The UA program is a strategic business pillar that drives our success. The board would also like to acknowledge the 750 CDTA employees who are crucial in delivering outstanding services and programs that are behind this ridership surge.”

Currently, more than 40 partners are members of the UA program, which gives employees and students a convenient and economically friendly way to travel for work and pleasure.

CDTA notes the recovery is fueled by many factors, including an expanded bus rapid transit (BRT) network and the UA program, which continues to show growth. The BRT Red Line, which has been in operation for 12 years, has seen more than 30 million boardings during that time. The BRT Purple Line launched in November and complements the Red and Blue Lines, completing a 40-mile network of premium service that connect people and the region.

CDTA recently added St. Peter’s Health Partners, one of the area’s largest employers, to its UA program. CDTA has continued to add UA partners, which helps to provide employees and students throughout the region more service and better connections.