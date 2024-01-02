BCT celebrates its largest graduating class of bus operators

Broward County Transit (BCT) has recently completed the training of its largest graduating class of bus operators to date.

The 10-week training program featured 51 individuals undergoing comprehensive training in safety protocols, customer service and advanced driving techniques, ensuring they were well-equipped to provide reliable and professional service to their community.

“We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of individuals to our team of bus operators,” said Coree Cuff Lonergan, CEO and general manager of BCT. “Their commitment to excellence and dedication to serving our community align with our values and we are confident they will contribute significantly to the continued success of our public transportation system.”