CapMetro awards bus contract to Keolis

The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) Board of Directors awarded contract to Keolis North America to operate and maintain the authority's fixed route bus service. The contract has a base term of three-years with two one-year optional extensions. CapMetro will represent Keolis’ largest bus contract in the United States.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, Keolis will assume responsibility for maintenance and operations of fixed route bus service, as well as high-frequency routes, UT Austin, cross-town, regional, night owl, local and commuter routes. In recommending Keolis, CapMetro staff cited a local leadership team with strong transit experience and knowledge of fleet electrification and bus rapid transit startups.

“Keolis’ strong local leadership teams and commitments to our partnership have given us full confidence to ensure support and respect for our frontline staff,” said Dottie Watkins, president and CEO, CapMetro. “CapMetro firmly believes this contract will help solidify the needs of team members employed by Keolis and allow them to continue focusing on delivering reliable service to Central Texans.”

“One of our key pillars at Keolis is partnership with our clients and our agreement with CapMetro epitomizes what a partnership looks like,” said CEO of Keolis North America David Scorey. “Together, we look forward to further improving the ability to identify efficiencies, implementing new energies and making investments for the benefit of our passengers – like the expansion of the high-frequency bus network.”

Keolis says it is committed to innovating management systems through Keolis Industrialized and Harmonized Maintenance and Keolis Industrialized and Harmonized Operations. Keolis will also assist CapMetro with its energy transition and decarbonization efforts by leveraging support from its International Center for Excellence for Energy Transition. The Center for Excellence assists industry partners in the deployment of alternative energy fleets by compiling performance data from around the world, identifying best practices and sharing lessons learned to support partners’ decision-making as they transition to greener fleets.